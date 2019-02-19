Inmate Accused of Assault on Prison Counselor

COAL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A prisoner in Northumberland County is facing charges after officials say he bashed in the head of a counselor and had planned to rape her.

Former SCI Coal Township inmate Dustin Cornelius, 21, is charged with aggravated assault, attempted rape, and other charges.

Officials say Cornelius coaxed a female drug and alcohol specialist counselor into a one-on-one session early last month. That’s when state police say he struck the victim in the back of the head with a lock and jumped on her back.

She was able to escape.

Official paperwork says Cornelius had told another inmate he was sexually attracted to her planned the assault on the counselor.

Cornelius has since been transferred to SCI Frackville following the assault in Northumberland County.