Helping People with Disabilities Find a Job

SCRANTON, Pa. -- There are several organizations in our area that help people with disabilities find employment. That includes the ARC of Northeastern Pennsylvania located in Scranton.

“They hired me on the spot,” said Jerry Madesky as he relaxes here at his group home after a day's work.

Still in his work uniform, he says he enjoys his job at Fiorelli's in Peckville where he's been for about a year.

Jerry may be living with physical and intellectual disabilities, but he knows he's a hard worker.

“Set the chairs up and stack them, run the sweeper, get that down, they set the chairs around the tables,” said Jerry.

Jerry got his job through the ARC of Northeastern Pennsylvania, which provides services for children and adults living with disabilities.

It has job coaches who assist people like Jerry get and keep employment.

“When you see someone who's gainfully employed, who's making a paycheck, who's paying taxes, it provides meaning to their life,” said Kelly Peters with the ARC. “They're happy. They're not sitting home, bored, doing nothing.”

This comes as there's outrage in the Selinsgrove community after news spread that Adam Catlin could lose his job as a greeter at the Walmart there.

His job description will be changing under corporate policy, and having cerebral palsy, he physically cannot meet what will be required.

At the Walmart in Taylor, customers say they can't understand why the company is doing this.

“I have a grandson who has autism, and that would be really hard if that happened with him too,” said Mer Jerr from Old Forge.

One of those customers is Brent Calhoun who used to live in Selinsgrove and knows Adam.

“Adam's such a nice guy. I don't understand why they would do that. He's such a sweet kid,” said Calhoun.

We did receive a statement from Walmart which said in part:

“Over the last two years we've continued to expand this program and introduce more customer host roles in our stores, adding more responsibility and pay to the traditional people greeter role.”