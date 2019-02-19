Driver in Alleged Nanticoke Hit and Run Surrenders

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NANTICOKE, Pa. -- The driver accused of hitting an elderly man with his car and driving away has turned himself in.

It has been about a month since a man from Nanticoke was badly injured after being hit by a car in the city.

John Gajewski, 64, turned himself in to police in Nanticoke Tuesday morning after a month-long investigation.

The crash happened on January 20 on Market Street.

The victim who was badly injured during the crash is Harold Rinehimer, age 78.

Police located the car that allegedly hit Rinehimer about a week after the incident by using security camera video from an ATM. They say that is what led them to Gajewski.

Police say Gajewski denied hitting Rinehimer at first but then later confessed.

Gajewski is free on unsecured bail he is expected back in court for his preliminary hearing next month.