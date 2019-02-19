Cash 5 Lottery Jackpot of $500,000 Won in Lackawanna County

SCRANTON, Pa. — Somebody hit the jackpot with a Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 ticket sold in Lackawanna County.

A Cash 5 ticket worth $500,000 for the Sunday, February 17, drawing sold at the Kwik-N-Ezy Kwik Mart on 7th Avenue in Scranton matched all five balls drawn – 7, 20, 36, 38, 43 — to win the jackpot prize.

The seller gets a $500 for selling the winning ticket.

