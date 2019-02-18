Wilkes-Barre Police Investigating Gunfire Incident

Shots were fired along Lockhart Street in Wilkes-Barre.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Police in one part of Luzerne County believe a shooting Monday morning was targeted.

It happened around 11 a.m. along Lockhart Street in Wilkes-Barre.

Officials say shots were fired into the left side of the double-unit home.

Police believe the shooting was a drive-by.

No one was injured.

Officials say this is the third gunfire incident within a week in Wilkes-Barre.

1 Comment

