Wilkes-Barre Police Investigating Gunfire Incident
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Police in one part of Luzerne County believe a shooting Monday morning was targeted.
It happened around 11 a.m. along Lockhart Street in Wilkes-Barre.
Officials say shots were fired into the left side of the double-unit home.
Police believe the shooting was a drive-by.
No one was injured.
Officials say this is the third gunfire incident within a week in Wilkes-Barre.
41.237655 -75.905841
1 Comment
lickerblisters
Any eyewitness description?