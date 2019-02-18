Using Art to Help Homeless Veterans in Monroe County

TOBYHANNA, Pa. -- A group in Monroe County is using art to help homeless veterans in our area.

A VFW post in Tobyhanna is auctioning off signed prints by artist Peter Maier. They are all "one of a kind."

Maier is a former car designer known for works with an industrial look.

The money will go to the Monroe County post's "Homeless Veterans Initiative."

"If we generate a great deal of money, that's great. If we generate a little bit of money, at least it's a start," said Chaplain Michael Oser.

The money will be turned over to organizations that supply services to our area's homeless veterans.

There are a total of eight signed prints. The first four go up for auction on eBay March 1, 2019.

