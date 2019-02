× Truck Hauling Logs Rolls Off Interstate 84

This is I-84 west MM 7 in Roaring Brook Twp. One lane is back open after a tractor trailer hauling logs rolled over @WNEP pic.twitter.com/mblK3g90rq — Alexandra Gallo (@ally_gallo) February 18, 2019

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A truck hauling log rolled over on Monday, slowing drivers on a stretch of highway in Lackawanna County.

The crash happened around noon on Interstate 84 west near the Mount Cobb/Hamlin exit (8).

One lane of traffic was able to get past the wreck.

There is no word on injuries or what led to the crash.