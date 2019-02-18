Troopers Release Photo of Truck Involved in Turnpike Crash

PENN FOREST TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police have released pictures of a vehicle hit by a tire Friday afternoon on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Carbon County.

Troopers say the tire and partial axle from a forklift went airborne and went through the windshield of an SUV traveling in the northbound lanes between the E-ZPass and Lehighton exits.

Your help is requested again in locating another vehicle of interest that was traveling on the PA Turnpike on 02/15/19 around 1636 hours around milepost 83 Carbon Co. PA Please call PSP Pocono at 570-443-8511 or 1-800 245-5640. Thank you for your assistance. pic.twitter.com/J92121VuUy — Cpl. Holly Reber-Billings (@PSPTroopTPIO) February 17, 2019

The tire hit a front-seat passenger and a child in the third row. They were flown to a hospital.

The driver was also injured by broken glass.

State police believe the tire came from one of three forklifts being hauled by a white tractor-trailer. They are still looking for that driver.