Troopers Release Photo of Truck Involved in Turnpike Crash

PENN FOREST TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police have released pictures of a vehicle hit by a tire Friday afternoon on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Carbon County.
Troopers say the tire and partial axle from a forklift went airborne and went through the windshield of an SUV traveling in the northbound lanes between the E-ZPass and Lehighton exits.
The tire hit a front-seat passenger and a child in the third row. They were flown to a hospital.
The driver was also injured by broken glass.
State police believe the tire came from one of three forklifts being hauled by a white tractor-trailer. They are still looking for that driver.
2 comments
donny hud43987
Yep! Another truck incident!!!!! One after another!!
lickerblisters
The photo shows the big rig can’t even stay between the lines. He’s crossing the white fog line.