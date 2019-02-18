Topics in this edition of Talkback 16 include a solution for a road collapse in Luzerne County, snow and ice on top of vehicles, winter hats, and well wishes for Ryan Leckey.
Talkback 16: Road Collapse, Flying Ice, Winter Hats
-
Talkback 16: Winter Storm Road Conditions, Dog Tethered in Woods
-
Talkback 16: Snowy Vehicles, Pom Pom Hats
-
Talkback 16: Tractor Trailers and Winter Weather
-
Talkback 16: Commercial Vehicle Ban
-
Talkback 16: Snowstorms, Drivers, and PennDOT
-
-
Talkback 16: Icy Roads, Out in the Cold, Pronunciation
-
Talkback 16: Winter Storm Wrap-up, Animal Shelter Volunteer, Marijuana Legalization
-
Talkback 16: Animal Cruelty, Doorbell Licker
-
Talkback 16: Trump, Good News, On The Pennsylvania Road
-
Talkback 16: Immigration, Penn State, and PennDOT
-
-
Talkback 16: Snowy Weather, Road Conditions
-
Talkback 16: Child Abuse, Corrections Officer Acquitted
-
Talkback 16: Weekend Snowstorm