Presidents Day on the Slopes in the Poconos

SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Ski resorts in our area were busy with people on this Presidents Day; it's one of the biggest holidays of the season.

It was a good Presidents Day weekend for skiing and snowboarding at Shawnee Mountain Ski Area in Smithfield Township. The trails were packed with people spending their day off on the slopes.

"Oh, it's wonderful. I have been skiing at this mountain for 30 years now, so we had four generations out here today," said Jeff Boecher of Maryland.

Managers at the resort say this has been one of the best long holiday weekends for visitors.

Some young skiers from New Jersey say they are glad to be able to spend some time outside having fun.

"There's been a lot of cases where kids haven't been outside as much, and I just don't want to be one of those kids," said Shaayan Tiwari.

"Well, I fell with my dad just two times. He's going too quick," Veer Kumar added.

Presidents Day weekend is the last big holiday on the slopes, and skiers say they could not have asked for better weather.

"They have been good today. It's actually snowing up there real hard," Boecher said.

Fi Colon from New Jersey says her children are on a winter break, so they decided to gather up some friends from home to spend the day at Shawnee. She says she isn't surprised the place is packed.

"We know that this week a lot of families come out to the slopes, so we were expecting a lot of kids here."

Managers tell Newswatch 16 they will continue to make snow for as long as they can and hope to continue the season through the end of March.