Nothing Fishy about This Schuylkill County Business

ALTAMONT, Pa. — One couple in Schuylkill County has been married for more than four decades and in business together for three decades, all from the comfort of their own home.

Just outside of Frackville, on Willow Street is a quaint house that looks like just another ordinary house, until you walk in the back and see this a paradise for fisherman.

“I just love everything about fishing,” said Tackle Box owner George Wycheck. “My father, when I was a teenager, he had a big shop in Mahanoy city. I always went fishing with him. I fished all my life, then the day came that I opened up my own place.”

That day was February 17, 1989, the first day of official business for The Tackle Box in Altamont. 30 years later, George Wycheck is still doing business.

“I started off in the back there and that was my garage. Eventually, we added this on and we went from there.”

Wycheck credits his success to his customers for being loyal over these three decades, and of course, his wife and business partner Ann Marie.

“I could not do it without my wife. She takes care of all the computer stuff and when I’m here, she’s running for the bait, when I’m not here, she’s also taking care of the customers,” George said.

“I do my part, but I just say I’m tech support,” Ann Marie added.

