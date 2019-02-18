Nanticoke boys basketball

Nanticoke dropped the Wyoming Valley Conference Title game to Wyoming Seminary. But, the Trojans had a big week with double digit comeback wins over GAR and Hazleton Area. Senior Guard Nate Kreitzer poured in seven three pointers in the second half of the win over the Cougars.
