SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- One person was taken to the hospital after a fire in Columbia County.

Firefighters were called to the home along Central Avenue in Scott Township around 7 p.m. Monday.

The fire chief said a woman was cooking when the stove and wall caught fire.

A man was able to put out the flames but was taken to the hospital for breathing in smoke.

The American Red Cross is helping out after the fire in Columbia County.