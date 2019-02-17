Winterfest Wraps in Jim Thorpe

JIM THORPE, Pa. -- Sunday marked the end of one winter celebration in our area.

Music filled the streets of Jim Thorpe for its annual Winterfest this weekend.

Families got to celebrate the season with ice sculptures, wood carving demonstrations, and train rides.

People at the festival are happy to see the annual tradition continue.

"Oh absolutely, it's coal country. I come from immigrants of coal families, and that's why I wanted my mother to come and see this. Yes, it's beautiful," said Lisa Trygar of Moscow.

That celebration in Carbon County wrapped up Sunday afternoon.

