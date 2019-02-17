Light Snow Spreads Across the Area, More Expected Later in the Week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. -- Snow moved into our area Sunday evening and started sticking to untreated roads.

The main roads were just wet, with not a lot of accumulation out on the roads by Sunday night.

The flakes were falling fast, but nothing really sticking on the pavement. There was some snow on the shoulders, but traffic was moving pretty well.

PennDOT crews were out spreading salt on the roads. Some side roads saw a little accumulation.

Despite how short this storm will be, it takes a toll on local contractors who are out there digging out businesses.

"It makes it harder because if we get one inch, that ice will accumulate on top of it, and it makes the snow a lot harder to push when it gets wetter, so it takes a toll on the vehicles and the manpower. Tonight shouldn't be that bad into the morning, but we're still worried about the one later in the week," said Anthony Angeli, A's Lawn and Landscaping.

A wintry mix and icier conditions will be seen throughout the southern counties, according to the Stormtracker 16 team. That could lead to some slick spots across the viewing area. Some schools have delayed the start of classes for Monday morning.

