× In Your Neighborhood

Chili Cook Off

A good bowl of chili is hard to turn down. Some come on out to Lackawanna County, Saturday, February 23 for a chili cook off. The event begins at 2 p.m. and will be held at Happy Valley Sports Bar in Dickson City. There are 10 chili contestants, you try each chili and then vote for a winner. It costs $5 at the door and there will be a cash bar. Proceeds benefit In Pursuit of Grace, an animal-based community outreach organization.

Spaghetti Dinner and Tricky Tray

The Jackson Township Volunteer Fire Company and Auxiliary will be holding a spaghetti dinner benefit for one of their own, Saturday, February 23, in Monroe County. The dinner and tricky tray begins at 4 p.m. and goes until 7 at the fire department in Reeders. Tickets cost $8 for adults and $5 for kids under 6. Proceeds benefit Bonnie Derrick, the mother of the fire chief.