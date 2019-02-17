Watch Live: THON 2019

In Your Neighborhood

Posted 9:10 am, February 17, 2019, by

Chili Cook Off

A good bowl of chili is hard to turn down. Some come on out to Lackawanna County, Saturday, February 23 for a chili cook off. The event begins at 2 p.m. and will be held at Happy Valley Sports Bar in Dickson City. There are 10 chili contestants, you try each chili and then vote for a winner. It costs $5 at the door and there will be a cash bar. Proceeds benefit In Pursuit of Grace, an animal-based community outreach organization.

Spaghetti Dinner and Tricky Tray

The Jackson Township Volunteer Fire Company and Auxiliary will be holding a spaghetti dinner benefit for one of their own, Saturday, February 23, in Monroe County. The dinner and tricky tray begins at 4 p.m. and goes until 7 at the fire department in Reeders. Tickets cost $8 for adults and $5 for kids under 6. Proceeds benefit Bonnie Derrick, the mother of the fire chief.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.