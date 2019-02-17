Haluski Cookoff in Mountain Top

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICE TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- It was a battle of cabbage and noodles in one part of Luzerne County.

The Ice House Pub in Rice Township near Mountain Top held its first haluski cookoff on Sunday.

People paid to enter their versions of the buttery comfort food into the contest.

It all came together as a way to raise money for the Think Pink Foundation of Mountain Top.

The group helps families who need support during their fight against cancer.

The top three haluski dishes took home prizes.