The Double "R" Twirlettes 40th annual twirl-a-thon to benefit St. Joseph's Center is set for Saturday, February 23rd, 2019. They will be performing from Noon to 2pm in the center court. You can make a donation at the event or go to http://doublertwirl.com/ for more information.
Good Morning PA – Double “R” Twirlettes
-
Good Morning PA – St. Joseph’s Center
-
Good Morning PA – Clear Run Elementary Center
-
Man in Custody Following Store Evacuation in Dickson City
-
Retailer Has Plans for Old Toys ‘R’ Us Stores
-
Good Morning PA – Northern Columbia Community and Cultural Center
-
-
Holiday Train Travels Through Lackawanna County
-
Tearing Down St. Joseph’s Church in Nanticoke
-
Sock Company Donates Thousands of Socks to Area Nonprofit
-
16 To The Rescue: Jocelyn
-
Free Naloxone Kits Will Be Available Across Pennsylvania to Fight Opioid Epidemic
-
-
Santa Parade 2018: Line-up Announced For This Weekend
-
Miss Jodi’s Preschool Class
-
YouTube Clip of ‘Dumpster Diving’ Prompts Warning from Wilkes-Barre Township Police