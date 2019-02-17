Watch Live: THON 2019

Good Morning PA – Double “R” Twirlettes

Posted 11:11 am, February 17, 2019, by

The Double "R" Twirlettes 40th annual twirl-a-thon to benefit St. Joseph's Center is set for Saturday, February 23rd, 2019. They will be performing from Noon to 2pm in the center court. You can make a donation at the event or go to http://doublertwirl.com/ for more information.

