Golf Expo in Luzerne County

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Golfers itching for warmer weather headed to an expo in Luzerne County to hold them over as they wait for spring.

Newswatch 16 stopped by the 2019 NEPA Golf and Leisure Expo held at Mohegan Sun Pocono on Sunday.

The two-day event featured dozens of vendors from up and down the East coast.

Hundreds of people from all over stopped by the casino in Plains Township to check out what the experts had to offer and even pick up a few tips to improve their game.