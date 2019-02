Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HONESDALE, Pa. -- It was a big turnout for the final day of the "paper caves" in Honesdale.

We first showed you the art installation at Basin and Main on Main Street a little more than a year ago.

The artist used more than a million pages from old books to make the caves, and she held a silent auction Sunday for several sections of the work that will now be taken down.

In all, people there believe more than 1,000 people came through to see the art exhibit in Wayne County.