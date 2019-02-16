Wyoming Seminary Wins First WVC Boys Tournament Title

The No. 6 Wyoming Seminary boys basketball team came back to beat Nanticoke 53-43 to capture the first ever Wyoming Valley Conference tournament championship. The No. 4 Holy Redeemer girls basketball team beat Hazleton Area 56-40 to win the girls title.
