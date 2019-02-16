Watch Live: THON 2019

Winterfest in Stroudsburg

Posted 7:29 pm, February 16, 2019, by , Updated at 07:28PM, February 16, 2019

STROUDSBURG, Pa. -- It's a celebration of the season in part of Monroe County.

People turned out for Stroudsburg's annual Winterfest Saturday afternoon.

This year's event is fairytale themed, and there were more than 30 ice sculptures lining Main Street.

People we spoke to say the weather was perfect for enjoying the event.

"I'm happy because I would rather be out here in the sun walking around. I think people will stay a lot longer because it's a beautiful day. We've had snow the last couple days. Every week with have something, so it's nice to have the sun out and just enjoy the day," said Tiffany Yarish of Drums.

Stroudsburg's Winterfest continues Sunday.

