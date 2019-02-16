Watch Live: THON 2019

These are the victims of the mass shooting in Aurora, Illinois

Posted 10:29 pm, February 16, 2019, by , Updated at 10:28PM, February 16, 2019

AURORA, Ill. — Police have released the names of the victims in Friday’s mass shooting in Aurora, Illinois.

Five people were killed when a man who was being let go from his job opened fire at the Henry Pratt Co. in the Chicago suburb.

Here’s what we know about the people who died in the shooting:

Trevor Wehner, a student at Northern Illinois University, was a human resources intern from Sheridan, Illinois. Friday was his first day as an intern at the company, according to a statement from the school’s president. He was set to graduate in May with a degree in human resource management.

Related Story
Shooter in deadly Illinois rampage was not supposed to own a gun, police say

Clayton Parks of Elgin, Illinois, was the human resources manager at Henry Pratt. He was also an alumnus of Northern Illinois University, the school’s statement said. He graduated in 2014 from the College of Business.

According to a letter to employees from Scott Hall, the CEO of Mueller Water Products, which owned the Henry Pratt Co., Parks joined the company in November 2018.

Russell Beyer was a mold operator from Yorkville, Illinois. He had worked for Henry Pratt for more than 20 years and was union chairman, Hall’s letter said.

Vicente Juarez from Oswego, Illinois, was a stockroom attendant and forklift operator at the company. According to Hall, he joined Henry Pratt in 2006.

Josh Pinkard, also of Oswego, was the plant manager. He joined the company 13 years ago at a facility in Alabama, Hall’s letter said. He moved to Aurora last spring.

The injured police officers

Another employee and five police officers were wounded, according to Aurora police.

Their injuries aren’t considered to be life-threatening, and they’ve received treatment at hospitals in the Chicago metro area.

The wounded officers range in age from 24 to 53, according to a news release, and have served in the police department from four to 30 years.

One officer was released from the hospital Friday, and another was set to be released Saturday, the news release said.

A sixth officer, who is 23, suffered a minor injury unrelated to gunfire. He’s served on the Aurora force for two years.

Related stories

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.