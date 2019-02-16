Search Continues for Body of Missing Woman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TUNKHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Crews were back on the water in Wyoming County searching for the body of a missing woman.

Boats were on the Susquehanna River in Tunkhannock Township on Saturday as crews looked for the body of Haley Lorenzen.

Lorenzen was reported missing late last year, and a woman came forward saying she helped Lorenzen's boyfriend dump her body in the river.

The boyfriend, Philip Walters, is behind bars and charged with her death.

Officials tell us 11 agencies were helping with the search on Saturday.

"We're not going to give up. We're going to gather today's data and deal with today's data and then put another plan together. We're not stopping this," said Lake Winola Fire Chief Gene Dziak.

Crews wrapped up for the day around 5 p.m. Officials have not said when they will be out on the water again.