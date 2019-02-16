Watch Live: THON 2019

Route 92 Closed in Exeter After Water Main Break

Posted 6:29 pm, February 16, 2019, by

EXETER, Pa. -- A busy road in Luzerne County is shut down after officials say a water main broke.

Residents along Exeter Avenue, which is also Route 92, in Exeter say they have been without water since about 3 p.m. Saturday. Officials say a water main under the road burst. The pressure from that water main break was so great it washed part of the road away under the surface, causing the pavement to collapse.

Neighbors say this is a heavily traveled road, and having this section closed is a major inconvenience.

"This is the major throughway for trucks and everything. For Keystone Automotive, for the back road to Tunkhannock, this is the main way," said Paul Skursky of Exeter.

Pennsylvania American Water and PennDOT are on scene right now, and all traffic is being rerouted. No official detour has been posted yet.

PennDOT spokesman James May tells Newswatch 16 that road repairs will begin when the water main is fixed, but those repairs could take days if not weeks.

Officials with the water company have not said when neighbors might have their water back on.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.