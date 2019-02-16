Route 92 Closed in Exeter After Water Main Break

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EXETER, Pa. -- A busy road in Luzerne County is shut down after officials say a water main broke.

Residents along Exeter Avenue, which is also Route 92, in Exeter say they have been without water since about 3 p.m. Saturday. Officials say a water main under the road burst. The pressure from that water main break was so great it washed part of the road away under the surface, causing the pavement to collapse.

Neighbors say this is a heavily traveled road, and having this section closed is a major inconvenience.

"This is the major throughway for trucks and everything. For Keystone Automotive, for the back road to Tunkhannock, this is the main way," said Paul Skursky of Exeter.

Pennsylvania American Water and PennDOT are on scene right now, and all traffic is being rerouted. No official detour has been posted yet.

PennDOT spokesman James May tells Newswatch 16 that road repairs will begin when the water main is fixed, but those repairs could take days if not weeks.

Officials with the water company have not said when neighbors might have their water back on.