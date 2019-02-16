Police Investigating Broken Sculptures at Festival of Ice

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLARKS SUMMIT, Pa. -- Police are trying to find out who's responsible for wrecking some ice sculptures at a festival in Lackawanna County.

Officers in Clarks Summit are looking for anyone who witnessed two sculptures being toppled over between Friday and Saturday.

It's in the middle of the borough's Festival of Ice. This year's theme is Ice Wars featuring ice sculptures of characters and ships from the "Star Wars" films.

Business owners we spoke to say they're upset someone would do this during a time of celebration.

"It's sad that a community event like this, something where families come out and it's something that's supposed to be such a positive event, and people turn it into something negative," said Ryan Fenton, Farmers Insurance.

There are still plenty of intact ice sculptures all around Clarks Summit and lots of activities for families.

The festival continues Sunday.

Anyone with information on the broken sculptures is asked to call police.