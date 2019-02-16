We visit with the ladies of The Naked Angel Co. in Taylor. They prepare an entire line of skin care products that are pure and organic. They show us how to make a body butter without chemicals. Perfect for hydrating your skin.
Organic Skin Care Products by The Naked Angel Co.
