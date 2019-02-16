Watch Live: THON 2019

Buddhist Temple Holds First Service in Monroe County

Posted 7:18 pm, February 16, 2019, by , Updated at 07:16PM, February 16, 2019

MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A former resort turned Buddhist temple has bounced back after fire wrecked the place last year in Monroe County.

The Jinyin Temple of Sino Esoteric Buddhism held its first prayer service on Saturday in the old Fernwood Hotel and Conference Center near East Stroudsburg.

Back in June, the center off Route 209 was damaged in a massive fire.

Worshippers are happy to see the new place of worship begin to take shape.

"After the fire, we were really fired up by a lot of help from the local people. American people have a big heart, and they all come and encourage us. Of course, local government also helped us to give us the confidence to continue our temple building here," said Yin Gie, Jinyin Temple.

There are plans to expand the temple on the property.

