Blue Ribbon Gala for Marley’s Mission

SCRANTON, Pa. -- It was a black-tie affair in Scranton to help raise money for an organization that helps children by using horses.

The ninth annual Marley's Mission Blue Ribbon Gala was held at the Hilton in downtown Scranton Saturday night. This year's theme is "Light out of Darkness."

With the money raised at the gala, Marley's Mission helps children who have experienced emotional trauma using horse-based therapy.

"Tonight is such an important night for us. It's such an important part of how we get to do this work for all these children across the Northeast because our week is done free of charge," said Gene Talerico, Marley's Mission board president.

Newswatch 16's Stacy Lange served as emcee for the event.

In the last nine years, Marley's Mission has been able to help more than 900 children.

