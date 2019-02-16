10th Year for Kiel Eigen Charity Basketball Tournament

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLD FORGE, Pa. -- It's the 10th year for a charity basketball tournament in Lackawanna County for a former high school football player who was paralyzed.

Four teams of seventh and eighth graders turned out to play in the tournament in Old Forge for Kiel Eigen.

Eigen was paralyzed in a football game 12 years ago. He still appreciates the support from his community.

"You can't even put into words something like this, still people supporting me for the past 12 years. People still are coming up to me and asking me how I'm doing, following up on my story," said Eigen.

All Saints Academy, Riverside, Old Forge, and Western Wayne all competed in the annual Kiel Eigen Basketball Tournament in Lackawanna County.