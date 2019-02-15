Winter Festival Kicks Off in Jim Thorpe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JIM THORPE, Pa. -- Walking up and down Broadway and taking pictures in the park.

People in Jim Thorpe are gearing up for a festive weekend with the borough's annual WinterFest.

"It will be nice. It's a good time to get everyone outside and hopefully it will be nice. I am an artist and sell paintings in town so it's a good thing for me. Yeah I like it," said Daniel Becker.

There is a lot in store for visitors at this year's event including winter train rides, live entertainment, ice sculptures and more.

"Here with my wife enjoying our anniversary. We are going to take the train ride again and go see the mansion. Enjoy the town," said Ted Wojtusick.

"Yeah we can't wait to take the train ride and we also want to do the horse and carriage ride through the town. It will be fun," said Danielle Wojtusick.

Not only are locals and tourists excited about WinterFest but businesses are also ready for the crowds too.

Newswatch 16 spoke to some business owners who say with so many events being canceled in the borough, it's nice to have this one stick.

At the Broadway Grille and Pub, managers say they have a lot of specials on tap and on the menu. Including one frozen treat in particular.

"Yeah, so we are going to put in an ice bar. It will be installed in the morning and then we are going to make luge drinks through the whole weekend," said Kevin Ruch.

Winterfest takes place on both Saturday and Sunday.