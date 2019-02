× Three Arrested in Prostitution Sting in Monroe County

MOUNT POCONO, Pa. — Three people are facing charges after a prostitution sting in Monroe County.

Police arrested Oakey Smith Jr. of Stroudsburg, John Novellino of New York, and Catrina Rose Moran of Blakely on Monday during an undercover operation at a hotel in Mount Pocono.

This is all part of an ongoing effort to suppress prostitution in Monroe County.