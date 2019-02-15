Students in Sullivan County Looking Ahead to Their Futures

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAPORTE, Pa. -- Students are looking ahead to their futures in Sullivan County.

250 students at Sullivan County High School in Laporte talked with WNEP along with several other employers, including the state police during Thursday's career day.

They learned what it takes to be successful in careers like entertainment and law enforcement.

There was even an impromptu fashion show, where students showed off some professional attire.

Senior Alexis Randall said, "It was thrown at us last minute, but it was very fun and exciting to go out, and like everybody was supportive in the audience, so it was very fun. And just put on a little show, and have fun throughout this day. Do what we love, love what we do."

"I definitely learned how to talk people that I don't know a lot better, and I learned how to interact with community members to get more information and just kind of get yourself out there. [So, this meant a lot to you?] Definitely!" explained Senior Anastasia Miller.

Former American Idol star and Sullivan County native Aaron Kelly was also in the crowd at the high school in Laporte.