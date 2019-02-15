Students in Sullivan County Looking Ahead to Their Futures

Posted 5:48 am, February 15, 2019, by , Updated at 05:47AM, February 15, 2019

LAPORTE, Pa. -- Students are looking ahead to their futures in Sullivan County.

250 students at Sullivan County High School in Laporte talked with WNEP along with several other employers, including the state police during Thursday's career day.

They learned what it takes to be successful in careers like entertainment and law enforcement.

There was even an impromptu fashion show, where students showed off some professional attire.

Senior Alexis Randall said, "It was thrown at us last minute, but it was very fun and exciting to go out, and like everybody was supportive in the audience, so it was very fun. And just put on a little show, and have fun throughout this day. Do what we love, love what we do."

"I definitely learned how to talk people that I don't know a lot better, and I learned how to interact with community members to get more information and just kind of get yourself out there. [So, this meant a lot to you?] Definitely!" explained Senior Anastasia Miller.

Former American Idol star and Sullivan County native Aaron Kelly was also in the crowd at the high school in Laporte.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.