Shoe Store Expected to File for Bankruptcy

Another chain with stores nationwide could soon shut its doors.

Payless ShoeSource is the most recent brand to have money troubles. The shoe store is expected to file for bankruptcy later this month.

This would be the second bankruptcy in two years even as it continues trying to find a buyer.

Leaders could close all of the chain's stores, including nearly a dozen in our area.

The move would leave nearly 3,000 people without a job.

Payless closed 400 stores when it filed for bankruptcy in 2017.

Toys "R" Us and Sears are just two big-name stores that have also recently gone through bankruptcy.

