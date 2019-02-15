Pothole Patching on Central Scranton Expressway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- A busy and bumpy road in part of Lackawanna County is a bit smoother.

PennDOT did emergency pothole patching on the Central Scranton Expressway Friday morning.

Officials say this is only a temporary fix to make the road passable for drivers until they can repave in the spring.

Drivers we talked with say they are happy with the temporary fix.

Marguerite Cummings of Clarks Summit says, “You have to avoid it and its so hard. You just never know if you do hit it. You never know the damage to your car. It’s scary.”