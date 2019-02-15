Watch Live: THON 2019

Police Searching for Persons of Interest in Wilkes-Barre Shooting

Posted 6:49 pm, February 15, 2019, by

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Police are searching for three people after a shooting on Tuesday in Wilkes-Barre.

Officials tell Newswatch 16 two girls, 19 and 20 of Scranton, were found with gunshot wounds in a vehicle along South Main Street.

Police say both girls had life-threatening injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Now authorities in Wilkes-Barre are searching for three people who they say are persons of interest in the case.

Authorities are asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of Miles Singleton, 20 of Moosic, Sabrina Hogan, 17 of Dupont, and Consuela Rodriguez, 17 of Wilkes-Barre, to contact them.

