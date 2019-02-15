Payless Stores Set to Close After Second Bankruptcy Filing

Posted 3:12 pm, February 15, 2019, by , Updated at 03:13PM, February 15, 2019

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Shoe store chain Payless could be closing all stores including those in our area.

The company is expected to file for bankruptcy later this month, the company’s second in two years.

The chain has been trying to find a buyer but has been unsuccessful.

It closed 400 stores when it filed for bankruptcy in 2017.

This latest filing would close all Payless stores, including nearly a dozen in our area, and leave 3,000 people without a job.

