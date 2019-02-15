Nanticoke beat Hazlteon Area

Nanticoke rallied past Hazleton Area 68-64 in the WVC boys basketball semifinals. Nate Kreitzer speared a comeback from 17 points to send the Trojans into the title game vs Wyoming Seminary.
