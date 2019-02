Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. -- A man in Schuylkill County will go to prison for stabbing three people.

Roy Hogan from Cressona was convicted Thursday of attempted homicide and other charges.

Prosecutors say Hogan crawled through a dog door in his ex-girlfriend's home in Schuylkill Haven last March and stabbed three of her friends while they were sleeping in Schuylkill County.