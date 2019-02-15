Local Basketball Star Giving Back to the Community

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. -- NBA player and former St. John Neumann basketball star Alize Johnson returned home to Lycoming County.

Johnson, who was drafted last year by the Indiana Pacers, created a foundation called 'Where There's a Will There's a Way.'

On Friday, Johnson announced plans to bring new basketball court to Williamsport.

"We grew up playing at the parks, so it's always been a vision for me. Being as though I'm in the position I am in, I just want to take advantage of it right now," said Johnson.

Johnson hopes to make his plan reality with money from his foundation along with donations from the community and local businesses.

One business, PRN Home Health, says it will match up to $10,000 in donations.

So far, Johnson has no timeline or location for the basketball courts in Williamsport.