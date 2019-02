× Lackawanna County Children’s Library Closed for Renovations

SCRANTON, Pa. — The Lackawanna County Children’s Library closed on Friday for a renovation project.

A sign on the front gates of the building along Vine Street in Scranton sends patrons to the Albright Memorial Library next door.

Over the next few weeks, workers will repair floors and upgrade bathrooms.

The Children’s Library is scheduled to reopen at the end of the month in Scranton.