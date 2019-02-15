Former President of Volunteer Fire Company Sentenced on Child Sex Charges

Posted 4:57 pm, February 15, 2019, by , Updated at 05:20PM, February 15, 2019

PALMERTON, Pa. -- The former president of a volunteer fire company in Carbon County will spend one to three years in prison for sexually assaulting a teenager who had been abused before by a member of the same organization.

Keith Cebrosky of Palmerton was sentenced on Friday.

Cebrosky pleaded guilty in October to abusing a 16-year-old volunteering at West End Fire Company Number 2 in Palmerton.

Police say Cebrosky then tried to cover it up by paying the victim $1,000.

1 Comment

