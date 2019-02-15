Former President of Volunteer Fire Company Sentenced on Child Sex Charges

PALMERTON, Pa. -- The former president of a volunteer fire company in Carbon County will spend one to three years in prison for sexually assaulting a teenager who had been abused before by a member of the same organization.
Keith Cebrosky of Palmerton was sentenced on Friday.
Cebrosky pleaded guilty in October to abusing a 16-year-old volunteering at West End Fire Company Number 2 in Palmerton.
Police say Cebrosky then tried to cover it up by paying the victim $1,000.
40.801483 -75.610187
1 Comment
mickmars
Bury him up to his mustache, then turn on the 2″ fire hose and aim it directly at his face until the tanker is out of water.