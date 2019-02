× Accountant Pleads Guilty to Tax Evasion and Money Laundering

SCRANTON, Pa. — A certified public accountant from Luzerne County had pleaded guilty to money laundering and tax evasion.

Adam Kamor of Mountain Top entered the plea on Friday at the Federal Courthouse in Scranton.

Investigators say Jamor embezzled more than $1.3 million from a client.

That client is a non-profit organization.

Authorities say Kamor also failed to report more than $800,000 in income.