Accountant Pleads Guilty to Money Laundering, Tax Evasion

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A certified public accountant from Luzerne County pleaded guilty Friday for money laundering and tax evasion.

Federal investigators say Adam Kamor, 43, of Mountain Top embezzled more than $1.3 million from a nonprofit organization while working at an accounting business in Wilkes-Barre from October 2014 to January of 2018.

Kamor is also accused of failing to report more than $800,000 in income.

