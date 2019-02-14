Rocky’s Lounge to Close for Security Improvements

Rocky's Lounge on Jefferson Avenue and Spruce Street

SCRANTON, Pa. — A bar in Scranton that has been the scene of gunfire incidents is closing its doors for several months.

The owner of Rocky’s Lounge has agreed to close the bar on Jefferson Avenue and Spruce Street for six months.

Rocky’s owner has agreed to a number of stipulations to reopen, including at least one security guard on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday nights, a security system with at least three cameras inside and four cameras outside, and alcohol training for employees.

The Lackawanna County district attorney filed a petition in court last week to close Rocky’s after gunfire incidents in October and December of last year.

