A tractor- trailer overturned near the on ramps to 81 at the Clarks Summit exit. Traffic is still moving as crews clean up the wreck. @wnep pic.twitter.com/gJYefOGWht — Stacy Lange (@stacylange) February 14, 2019

SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A crash tied up traffic on a highway off-ramp in Lackawanna County Thursday morning.

A rig rolled over on the southbound off-ramp from Interstate 81 (194) in South Abington Township around 10:30 a.m.

The driver was trapped for a time. There is no word on his condition.

Emergency responders have not said what led to the crash.