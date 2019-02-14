Police Use Valentine’s Day ‘Missed Connection’ on Facebook to Track Down Suspect

MONTGOMERY, Pa. — A police department in Lycoming County is using social media on Valentine’s Day to “make a connection” with a suspect wanted for drug crimes.

“As we approach the romantic holiday of Valentines Day,” the Montgomery Borough Police Department’s Facebook post begins, “we’d like to take a moment to reach out in an attempt to make a connection.”

According to the post, police are looking for Justin Kennedy in connection with a February 9 chase.

“Was it your suspicious activity? Was it you failing to stop for stop signs? Or maybe it was a combination of both. Either way, Officer Winters had to meet you,” the post reads.

“But you, you played hard to get… You decided to flee Officer Winters. But you were worth the chase. Sadly, it didn’t last long. You drove over a curb and into someone’s yard.”

According to Montgomery Police, Kennedy’s girlfriend, Lisa Gebhart, as well as an undisclosed amount of meth were found in the vehicle.

The post ends with one final plea. “Officer Winters won’t take ‘No’ for an answer to meet you face to face. So please, if you see this, let’s make a date (to turn yourself in)!”

But the story doesn’t end there. It appears that Kennedy himself responded to the department’s post, asking, “When and where.” To which Montgomery Police replied, “Justin Kennedy We’d like to have our date ASAP. We can meet at a mutual location so it’s more comfortable. Magistrate Jon Kemp’s office at 2134 Route 405 Hwy Muncy is our desired location. If this doesn’t work, we’ll come to you with gift of bracelets for V-Day. ” It’s unknown at this point whether police and Kennedy were able to make a “connection,” but we’ll be sure to let you know if this Valentine’s Day tale has a happy ending.