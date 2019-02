Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Hopes are high Luzerne County will be able to keep the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

The Baby Pens' 10-year lease expires in June.

The Luzerne County Convention Center Authority and officials with the minor league team of the Pittsburgh Penguins have been meeting since April to hash out a deal.

One official believes an agreement could come soon.

The Baby Pens have been in Luzerne County since the arena opened in 1999.