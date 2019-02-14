Mother Sentenced for Crash that Killed Two-year-old in Monroe County

COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A mother was sentenced in Monroe County for a crash that killed her two-year-old.

Amanda Mercado of Tobyhanna will spend at least a year behind bars for the crash that happened in December of 2015.

Mercado, along with a relative and her two children, was driving along Route 196 near Tobyhanna when she drove off the road and struck a tree.

The child later died at a hospital.

Following her prison sentence, Mercado will spend two years on probation for the crash in Monroe County.

