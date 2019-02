× Man Pleads Guilty to Murder Charges After Wayne County Beating

LEHIGH TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man pleaded guilty on Thursday to third-degree murder charges in Wayne County.

According to police, Kevin Jordan pleaded guilty after a deadly beating in December 2017.

Police say Jordan, along with four other men, beat Joseph Stengline Sr. to death after a home invasion near Gouldsboro.

No word yet on when Jordan will be sentenced.